Durex jokingly endorses using condoms to protect against Covid-19 in elevators

Condoms are reportedly the new star product when it comes to fending off Covid-19. — Pictures from Facebook/durexsingapore

PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — Durex Singapore has jokingly advised clean freaks to use their products as “finger gloves” in lifts to protect against the novel coronavirus, now renamed Covid-19.

A series of how-to pictures on the brand’s Facebook page shows an individual opening a condom package, slipping it onto the index finger, pressing a lift button, and then disposing of the rubber sheath.

“Here’s an idea a fan of ours gave to us, so we thought it would be good to do a step-by-step on how you can stay protected with Durex,” read the post.

Facebook users got a good laugh out of the post and some even had other suggestions on how to use condoms to protect oneself from the virus.

“No wonder the lift button downstairs at my block is so lubricated,” wrote Malcolm Mal.

“Dear consumer, wear it on your head then you won’t need to wear a mask and goggles anymore. Perfect protection,” joked Jin Hui Lee.

Many across the Causeway have appeared to take Durex’s advice seriously as condom shelves in Singaporean stores have been wiped clean and photos of people pressing lift buttons with condoms on their fingers have been making the rounds online.

Why condoms also sold out in Singapore? 😂 #singapore pic.twitter.com/iu4ArC5oSX — Handoko Lie (@leehandoko) February 8, 2020

Reasons for overcrowding in Singapore in the next decade or so:



sg stores running out of condoms due to overreacting sgreans using condoms as gloves during the virus outbreak instead of its actual purpose pic.twitter.com/YX1bsCyAlD — 미카엘라 🍑🍃🐻 #5𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@mypeachperfect) February 7, 2020

Panic buying of groceries broke out in the island state over the weekend after the government raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from yellow to orange to curb the Covid-19 spread.

A Twitter user also theorised that people may be buying condoms in bulk in preparation for long periods of self-quarantine.

“There is enough stock for those who need to do some bed activities while trapped in your homes,” said @izreloaded.

Don’t panic Singapore! Condoms r not sold out! There is enough stock for those who need to do some bed activities while trapped in your homes. #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus #singapore pic.twitter.com/haQvv2Dz54 — IZ Reloaded (@izreloaded) February 8, 2020

Singapore currently has 47 confirmed cases of Covid-19.