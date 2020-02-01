The sky’s the limit for Olay’s all-female Super Bowl ad stars (VIDEO)

Olay unveils Super Bowl LIV commercial with a call for people everywhere to #MakeSpaceForWomen. — Picture courtesy of Olay

NEW YORK, Feb 1 — Olay is sending Lilly Singh and Busy Philipps to space for the Super Bowl.

The beauty company has launched its intergalactic-themed new Super Bowl ad, starring the Canadian comedian and the US actress.

Titled ‘Make Space for Women,’ the tongue-in-cheek clip sees the duo, alongside retired astronaut Nicole Stott, reaching for the stars in an Olay-themed rocket (overseen by Mission Controller actress Taraji P. Henson and shared over the air waves by the journalist Katie Couric).

Together, the all-female crew are on a quest to “make space for women,” in line with Olay’s pledge to inspire and empower women to “face anything.”

And the brand is putting its money where its hashtags are, by committing to donating US$1 (up to US$500,000/RM2 million) to the STEM organisation Girls Who Code, each time users tag @OlaySkin and use #MakeSpaceForWomen on Twitter, through February 3. The company is also celebrating the second all-women spacewalk by Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, with a US$50,000 donation to the organisation.

“I love how this campaign brings together such a fierce group of women, including astronaut Nicole Stott, in front of the camera and behind the camera with our director Jamie Babbit,” said Singh in a statement, while Philipps added: “As a mother of two girls, I’m so proud to star in a Super Bowl ad that reinforces the idea that they — and all girls — can do anything.”

Stott, an engineer and retired astronaut, said: “As a woman in STEM, I know what it’s like to be one of only a handful of women in a room — or on a space station. It’s important for everyone to know that the spaceship doesn’t care if you’re a boy or girl.”

While Couric, Henson and Stott are making their Olay debut, Singh and Philipps both have longstanding partnerships with the brand. Singh was part of the label’s first #FaceAnything campaign, and both her and Philipps previously starred in the ‘Sun Care is Self Care’ campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews