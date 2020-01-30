Vogue.com to launch dedicated shopping platform

Condé Nast has unveiled plans to launch an e-commerce platform for its flagship fashion title American Vogue.com. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — Condé Nast has unveiled plans to launch an e-commerce platform for its flagship fashion title American Vogue.com, as it looks to capitalise on consumer appetites for online shopping.

The publishing giant — which closed down its Style.com shopping site less than a year after its launch in 2016 — is now trying its hand at e-tail again, albeit on a smaller scale, with executive fashion director Rickie De Sole tasked with setting up the Vogue.com shopping vertical.

Commenting to WWD, De Sole confirmed that the platform will revolve heavily around curated, shoppable style advice content, and that there will also be a newsletter attached, as well as pop-up opportunities for retailers, but said that Vogue “won’t hold any stock”.

She added that the team behind the dedicated e-store will be working closely with the digital fashion news team to expand fashion content and create more shopping opportunities on the web site, and that Vogue’s own data — which showed there has been a 57 per cent increase in search traffic for its shopping content over the past year — will be instrumental to the venture’s success.

“I think we’ve really listened. There’s a lot of demand for curation and editing,” De Sole said. “There’s so many brands that are bringing things out in real time and so it’s really an opportunity to be able to capitalise on that and be able to share those stories beyond just the pages of the magazine.” — AFP-Relaxnews