Philippe Starck creates first chair to be designed using artificial intelligence

The ‘A.I’ by Philippe Starck and Kartell. — Picture courtesy of Kartell/Philippe Starck via AFP

PARIS, Jan 30 — The French designer has teamed up with a longstanding collaborator, Italian furniture company Kartell, to create the first chair to be designed using artificial intelligence, which is aptly named “A.I”.

Plastic furniture specialist Kartell embarked on a new direction when it adopted a development process using artificial intelligence in the company of a long-time collaborator, French designer Philippe Starck. The man behind the ultra-famous “Ghost” chair selected a series of data and an algorithm to create a chair in line with criteria for strength and solidity as well as the designer’s aesthetic preferences.

To finalise the details of the new chair, Starck and Kartell joined forces with Autodesk, a leading American producer of 3D software. Their collaboration has now given birth to the new “A.I.”.

“Kartell, Autodesk and I asked the artificial intelligence a question: Do you know how we can rest our bodies using the least amount of material? Artificial intelligence doesn’t have culture, memories or influences and so can only respond with its ‘artificial’ intelligence,” said Starck. “A.I. is the first chair designed outside of the human brain, outside of our habits and how we are used to thinking. It is from elsewhere, a new world is opening up to us. An unlimited one.”

Along with this innovative process, Kartell also broke new ground by using 100 per cent recycled material sourced from its own industrial waste for the new chair.

Presented at the Milan Furniture Fair in 2019, “A.I” is now available in five colours (black, orange, green, white and grey) in Kartell stores around the world.

See the Kartell website for more information: https://www.kartell.com/FR/sedute/ai/05886 — AFP-Relaxnews