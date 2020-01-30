Marc Jacobs and Charlotte Rampling star in new Givenchy campaign

A screengrab from Givenchy’s official Instagram account.

PARIS, Jan 30 — Charlotte Rampling and Marc Jacobs are fashion’s hottest acting duo.

The actress and the fashion designer have been unveiled as the stars of the new Spring/Summer 2020 campaign for Givenchy. The luxury house has taken to Instagram to offer a teasing glimpse of what the campaign offers, ahead of its roll out today.

In three black and white video clips posted by the brand, Rampling and Jacobs are filmed taking part in witty, offbeat exchanges. One clip sees Jacobs turn to the camera to declare authoritatively “I am Charlotte Rampling,” before Rampling, too, faces the lens to say “I am Marc Jacobs,” in Jacobs’ voice. Another sees the duo shouting each other’s name in various formats, while a third sees Rampling slap Jacobs in a mock argument.

Reposting the clips on his own Instagram account, Jacobs thanked Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller for the “honour” of appearing in the campaign, and wryly clarified: “And, yes, I said it was okay for Charlotte to really slap me. I mean... She is CHARLOTTE RAMPLING!”

Waight Keller elaborated on the pairing via her own Instagram account, calling the duo “extraordinary legendary figures,” and concluding: “They captured the brilliant mix of attitudes and spirit that is Paris and New York, the two sides to my Summer Collection.”

Givenchy has a penchant for casting famous faces in its campaigns — last July saw the singer Ariana Grande make her debut for the house. — AFP-Relaxnews