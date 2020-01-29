Mute Malaysian man warms hearts on Twitter after using sign language for wedding vows (VIDEO)

Faiz recites his wedding vows in sign language in front of the priest. — Screengrab via Twitter/@eriinkahar

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Weddings are always lovely and emotional occasions when everyone in attendance gets all teary-eyed as they watch the couple read their wedding vows to each other.

A Malaysian couple not only managed to make everyone at their wedding go gaga over how cute they were, but social media users also loved how romantic it was when the groom said his vows in sign language.

One of the groom’s cousins, Erin Kahar, took to Twitter to post a short video of her cousin Muhammad Faiz performing his marriage vows in sign language with the help of an interpreter.

Erin uploaded a short 40-second video last Saturday on January 25, which showed Faiz reciting his marital vows to the imam during his wedding to wife Nur Farahin.

In the video, the imam said out the vows as Faiz watched on closely.

The interpreter translated what was being said to him and he duly said his vows in sign language — and just like that, he was married!

Everyone in attendance watched on closely, while some of them recorded the unforgettable moment, as they rejoiced in celebration once Faiz completed his vows.

Faiz and Fara look happy as ever on their wedding day. — Picture via Twitter/@eriinkahar

If his inspiring show of love wasn’t enough to tug your heartstrings, Erin added in the Twitter thread that Faiz and Fara are actually high school sweethearts.

Fara, like Faiz, is also mute and got along very well with Faiz in school, as the pair have been together ever since.

To make it even more of a fairytale story, Erin explained that the interpreter at their wedding ceremony was none other than their high school teacher.

Amazed by how sweet and loving such a simple act can be, social media users from all over the country reacted to the video, with the post garnering nearly 29,000 shares and 36,000 likes.

Some users even thanked Erin for sharing the video as she managed to address the queries of many who never knew how a Person with Disabilities (PWD) would recite their wedding vows.

“I’ve always wanted to see this, ever since I heard about it in school. I remember our teacher used to say that a person could use sign language, but I never imagined it was as beautiful as this,” wrote one user.

While other users were more in admiration of how lovely the whole wedding was and were impressed by how smoothly Faiz conveyed his vows in sign language, as they praised him for his efforts.