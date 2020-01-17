Revlon gets new ambassador in Sofia Carson (VIDEO)

Actress Sofia Carson at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre, Los Angeles November 24, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Actress and singer Sofia Carson has landed a new role as an ambassador for the beauty giant Revlon.

The star, who is known for her roles in productions such as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, has been snapped up by the cosmetics brand, according to WWD.

Carson has hinted at the new deal on Instagram, where she counts 15.5 million followers, posting the mysterious message “Something's coming” to her stories. Revlon has also been teasing followers with its big announcement, publishing a clip showing the star applying lip color and dancing, alongside the hashtag “‘#Staytuned.”

“The heart of what Revlon speaks to is the woman I was raised to be — from Audrey [Hepburn] to Adwoa [Aboah] to Ashley Graham, they're not only beautiful faces but philanthropists and activists,” Carson told WWD in an interview.

According to the publication, her first Revlon campaign will see her join the label's supermodel ambassadors Ashley Graham and Adwoa Aboah to represent its “Super Lustrous” lipstick and “Super Stay” foundation.

Revlon is no stranger to working famous faces — recent recruits include the rapper A$AP Ferg, the actress and activist Gal Gadot and the dancer and performance artist Mette Towley. — AFP-Relaxnews