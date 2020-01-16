Is Lindsey Vonn launching a beauty line?

Lindsey Vonn of the US celebrates after winning the Ladies' Downhill event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany February 4, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 16 — Lindsey Vonn has her sights set on the beauty industry.

The retired Olympic skier has been working with Hampton Beauty on her own makeup collection and fragrance, according to reports by WWD. The project is currently scheduled to roll out next year.

“I was the first female skier to race with makeup, I wear makeup when I work out,” Vonn, who boasts 1.9 million followers on Instagram, told WWD during the Under Armour Human Performance Summit this week. “It's been a passion of mine for a long time.”

Vonn, who retired last year, has amassed plenty of experience in the fashion and beauty sector already. The athlete previously acted as an ambassador for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour's joint sportswear line, “Project Rock,” concept, last year.

US champion Vonn isn't the only major sportswoman to go down the beauty route recently. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman teamed up with the cosmetics brand LimeLife by Alcone last year to launch a collaborative “Fierce by Aly” makeup collection, while the tennis champion Naomi Osaka was unveiled as a BareMinerals “Power of Good Ambassador” last June. — AFP-Relaxnews