Women bikers rev it up at Sepang International Circuit to raise awareness about female riders

150 women bikers took part in the convoy parade to mark the end of the Ripple Relay Malaysia 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — The Ripple Relay Malaysia 2019 culminated its nationwide tour last weekend with a parade around the Sepang International Circuit.

In support of the Women’s Riders World Relay (WRWR), women bikers from Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia gathered to celebrate their extensive relay ride across Malaysia with a parade around the iconic motorsport race track in Sepang on January 11.

Three hundred women bikers from various motorcycle clubs around Malaysia came down to participate in the “Hear Us Roar Ride” (HUR 2019) event to help create more awareness about the ever-rising number of women riders in the country and the world.

The goal of the event was to gather all the women riders in the country to come together and raise the issue of the limited availability of proper riding gear for women riders, as about 20 per cent of motorcyclists worldwide are made up of women.

Speaking at the event, WRWR’s ambassador in Malaysia Tina Sharman, who is a Harley-Davidson owner and Malaysia’s first woman marshal for the brand, said that it was important for more women to represent the female biker community.

From superbikes to Harleys, no one would’ve guessed that there were so many women bikers in Malaysia, which is why Tina Sharman wants more people to represent the community. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“When it comes to women riders, there is not enough choices and variety, there are only three or four options. The rest is all for men,” said Tina.

“The options that are there also have problems like the cutting not being suitable. There are only three different sizes, so most of our gear and clothes don’t fit properly. It is very important for us all to support this cause.”

She added that the Malaysian Ripple Relay was one of the largest in the world tour, which also had an impressive following online.

“Many people were surprised that there are so many women riders here, and we got to promote our country to them as well, as they got to watch our videos and see Malaysia,” said Tina.

“We want to reach as many women riders as possible, if our numbers keep growing, the market can’t be dormant, they will have to provide us with more options and variety.”

She added that due to the lack of variety in riding gear and apparel for women, safety becomes a cause for concern, as the gear isn’t close-fitting.

Tina is also set to attend the Finale Celebrations for the WRWR in London on February 15, to proudly display the Jalur Gemilang in front of all the other participating riders from across the world.

Tina also wished to thank her 'Magnificent Eight' who were part of the group committee for the Malaysian relay. — Picture courtesy of Ripple Relay Malaysia

WRWR was founded by Hayley Bell from the United Kingdom in August 2018 with the goal of encouraging women in motorsports and because she felt disappointed about how women riders were often underestimated and looked down upon in the country.

Bell wanted to prove that women could be just as great and brave on the roads, just like the men, and decided to reach out to women riders all over the world to be a part of the WRWR.

WRWR has been recognised as one of the largest motorcycle relay events in the world with its itinerary encompassing over 83 countries, involving 20,000 women riders.

The Malaysian relay saw a baton with the Malaysian flag in it passed around Peninsular Malaysia, East Malaysia and Brunei, travelling a distance of 13,281 kilometres in total.

The convoy of Malaysian relay riders included women bikers from Ladies of Harley-Davidson Malaysia, Desmo Owners Club Malaysia, Momxys MG, Bikes & Roses, Queen Riders Malaysia, Lady Bikers Johor, Malacca Lady Bikerz, Bad Girls Throttle, GIVIBella, Unic0n Bikers, Throttle Riot, Pulas Throttle and Kawasaki Lady Bikers.

The riders from all the participating motorcycle clubs, and supporters from Brunei and Indonesia, came down for a joyride on the Sepang International Circuit. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The HUR 2019 event marked the end of the Malaysian relay of the WRWR, as the 150 female riders who took part rejoiced in their extraordinary achievement.

The convoy attempted to set another landmark on that day as they aimed to create a Malaysia Book of Records entry for “The most amount of women riders to do a lap around the Sepang International Circuit (SIC)”.

The entire convoy made two laps around the circuit as they were led by the Motorsport Association of Malaysia’s president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali and other VIP’s in a safety car.