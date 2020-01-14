Rare setting: Filipino couple holds outdoor wedding as Taal volcano spews ash into the skies

Photographer Randolf Evan said there was a ‘light rain of ash’ throughout the wedding. — Pictures from Facebook/randolfevanphotography

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — A bold Filipino couple decided to push on with their outdoor wedding despite the Taal volcano spewing ash into the skies on Sunday.

Channel News Asia reported that wedding photographer Randolf Evan was snapping photos of the preparations in Alfonso, Cavite when the wedding party saw unusual activity from the volcano about 20 kilometres away.

“We pushed through thinking it might not escalate, but made sure to monitor what was happening via social media,” he was quoted as saying.

Newlyweds Chino Vaflor and Kat Palomar and their team also made emergency plans on what to do in a worst-case scenario but the wedding managed to proceed without major disruptions.

In fact, the volcano’s ominous signals provided a stunning backdrop for Evan’s photos of the ceremony.

One photo showed guests enjoying the reception as lightning flashed overhead among the smoke plumes.

Evan noted that the wedding party experienced a “light rain of ash” as the outdoor event took place on elevated ground.

Vaflor and Palomar managed to exchange their vows, have their first dance, and give speeches before the reception ended early due to the ash becoming “heavier and mud-like”.

Schools and businesses in the capital city of Manila shut down yesterday as the Taal volcano belched dark clouds of ash, triggering warnings of a potential eruption and tsunami.

More than 16,000 people were evacuated from the volcanic island, normally a popular tourist spot thanks to its picturesque views.