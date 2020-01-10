Singapore NGO volunteer spends RM242 to transport donated mattress, finds it only fit to be dumped

The movers sweating it out to transport the mattresses from Ang Mo Kio to Geylang Bahru. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Lee Siew Yian

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A volunteer for a Singapore based non-governmental organisation is peeved over a ‘donation’ only fit for the dumpsite.

Lee Siew Yian of Keeping Hope Alive shared on her Facebook page that she paid S$80 (RM242) to pick up a mattress from a condominium in Ang Mo Kio to be sent to a senior citizens’ home in Geylang Bahru.

“The mattress you posted on Carousell looked really nice. The listing goes, ‘For free! Self collection at AMK.’

The preloved mattress donated. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Lee Siew Yian

“You then said you had a few more to give away. I was so grateful to you,” she wrote.

Instead of getting the mattress posted by the donor on the website, the one received by Lee was only fit to be thrown away, eventually ending up at the rubbish chute of Block 62 Geylang Bahru.

“These mattresses made their way from a condominium in AMK only to be discarded at the rubbish chute of Block 62 Geylang Bahru. I paid $80 for two men to drive and sweat it out, only to dispose them.”

Lee noted that this was not the first time she encountered such an act.

“I volunteer for Keeping Hope Alive and we often have offers for free furniture. Donors often insist that they are already giving away items for free, so they are not willing to pay for transport.

“In other words, volunteers are expected to bear the transportation costs. I am not here to judge whether not wanting to pay for the transport is right or wrong, but it is also difficult to ask regular volunteers who work for free every Sunday to bear the costs.”

Volunteer Lee Siew Yian thought she would be getting the mattress as shown in the picture. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Lee Siew Yian

She said volunteers paying for such costs when the items turn out to be in poor condition, is a waste of valuable resources.

“While our resources are very limited, sadly we continue to see disintegrated chairs, broken cupboards, mattresses with bed bugs, and many more unacceptable items offered to the needy.”

Saying that she felt conflicted for sharing the negative post, Lee however hoped that it would be a lesson to everyone including herself.

“On my part, I will learn to check items to be donated more carefully and encourage my fellow volunteers to do so,” she said, urging donors to ensure items to be donated are of reasonable quality.

“It only takes a few minutes to inspect the condition. If you could help us with the transport, this will make a huge difference, and we will be really grateful. True kindness means being kind to everyone, including the volunteers who sweat for you to dispose your unwanted items.”

She pleaded for would-be donors to, “Please give us the dignity.”

As for the home that was supposed to receive a preloved mattress, Lee said arrangements have been made for them to receive another mattress.

Her post attracted a donor in El Desireel of Four Star Mattress Company who offered a replacement mattress to Lee’s organisation.