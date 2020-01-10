Mahjong-inspired cross-body bags in ‘huat’ demand for CNY

The designs are based on Chinese characters and symbols found on mahjong tiles. — Picture from Facebook/Go streets or go home

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — As Chinese New Year draws closer, many are already hitting the shops in search of a stylish outfit for the annual family reunion dinner.

And what better way to wow your relatives than with a cute, mahjong-inspired bag?

Singapore-based vendor Go Streets or Go Home recently shared pictures of the unique accessory which comes in various designs based on mahjong tiles.

Measuring 11.5 centimetres by 18 centimetres by 7 centimetres, it’s perfectly sized to fit all your essentials, including any ang pow you might be collecting or giving out.

According to Go Streets or Go Home’s Facebook post, the bags retail for SG$20 (RM60) each, though other sites have quoted their prices as low as SG$6 (RM18).

The photos quickly attracted over 700 comments from a swarm of interested buyers, but many were left disappointed when Go Streets or Go Home closed orders on January 8 to allow existing customers to receive their mahjong totes in time for Chinese New Year.

Mahjong was first developed in China in the 17th century and is widely popular in other countries like Japan, South Korea and the South-east Asian region.

The game is also commonly associated with the image of the elderly Chinese matriarch.