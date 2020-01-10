AirAsia expands direct flights to Chengdu from Penang

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the company are confident the additional route with three times weekly flights will continue to boost visitor arrivals into Penang and vice versa. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― AirAsia will expand Penang network with new direct flights to Chengdu commencing March 8, 2020.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the company are confident the additional route with three times weekly flights will continue to boost visitor arrivals into Penang and vice versa.

“We are excited to announce our first new route of the new year, welcoming Visit Malaysia 2020 and in conjunction with Experience Penang 2020,” he said in a statement, today.

Members all-in fares start from RM99 and available for booking from today until January 19, 2020, for travel between March 8 to 28, 2020 while non-member fares start from RM104.

Besides Chengdu, AirAsia currently flies to 12 destinations from its Penang hub, namely Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Surabaya, Jakarta, Medan, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Langkawi, Melaka, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching. ― Bernama