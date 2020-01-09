Tommy Hilfiger will return to London to present its 2020 spring-summer collection

The fourth TommyxLewis collection will be unveiled in the Tate Modern in London on February 16. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 9 — In the wake of the brand’s last show in Harlem’s Apollo Theatre last September, Tommy Hilfiger has announced that it will be returning to London to present its 2020 spring-summer TommyNow collection. The show will be held during the London Fashion Week in the Tate Modern on February 16.

Paris, Shanghai, Milan, Los Angeles, New York, London... The famous TommyNow catwalk show has already travelled the world to present new Tommy Hilfiger collections in lavish shows at the end of which the garments immediately go on sale to the public in stores and online on Tommy.com.

The 2020 spring-summer season will be no exception. Tommy Hilfiger plans to present the fourth TommyxLewis collection, designed in collaboration with the six-times Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, along with the new Hilfiger Collection men’s and women’s lines in the Tate Modern in London at a time when the city’s Fashion Week is in full swing.

A global ambassador for the brand since March 2018, Lewis Hamilton has already presented three collections in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, notably in Shanghai and Milan. The ready-to-wear brand has announced that this fourth instalment will set a new standard for eco-responsible fashion, with the introduction of recycled and organic materials and the deployment of new production methods that have reduced its environmental impact.

Collaborations have played a key role in Tommy Hilfiger’s strategy for several years. In the wake of an initial series of creative partnerships with Gigi Hadid, the brand teamed up with Lewis Hamilton for several mixed collections inspired by the racing driver’s personal style. At the same time, the brand is also collaborating with singer Zendaya, whose latest collection was presented in September at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Tommy Hilfiger’s 2020 spring-summer show will take place on February 16. On the same day, the fashion sphere will have the opportunity to view new collections by Victoria Beckham, Roland Mouret, Margaret Howell, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha and MM6 Maison Margiela. — AFP-Relaxnews