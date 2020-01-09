Jimmy Choo celebrates street art with a new perfume Urban Hero

Jimmy Choo presents a new men’s fragrance ‘Urban Hero’. — Picture courtesy of Jimmy Choo via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Jan 9 — At the dawn of a new decade, the Jimmy Choo brand has chosen to awaken the artistic sensibility which lies dormant in every man with a new fragrance, “Urban Hero”. Inspired by street art codes, the perfume is available from Jimmy Choo and Sephora stores, and online from Sephora.com.

The launch of Urban Hero, which draws its inspiration from street art, has revealed a new aspect of the Jimmy Choo man. Mischievous, sophisticated, sensitive, and rebellious, the new man is an artist at heart, a street artist who practices his craft in the city.

Concocted by perfumers Antoine Maisondieu and Marion Costero, the eau de parfum opens with notes of lemon caviar and black pepper, before revealing a sensual heart of rosewood and vetiver, and finally finishes with base notes of grey amber and leather accord.

“We wanted to create a modern urban signature to capture the spontaneous nature of street art, using blends of colours and textures, the way that street artists do”, pointed out the two noses.

The Jimmy Choo brand has chosen French street artist Jules Dedet, aka L’Atlas, as an ambassador for the new fragrance. The artist is presented in his universe surrounded by canvases, before venturing out with his cans of spray paint to explore the city by night.

Packaged in three formats, the eau de parfum “Urban Hero” is exclusively available from Jimmy Choo and Sephora stores. Prices start at US$98/€45 (RM400). — AFP-Relaxnews