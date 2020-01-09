Fenty Beauty By Rihanna debuts its first mascara

NEW YORK, Jan 9 — Rihanna is setting her fans hearts (and eyelashes) aflutter, with the launch of her first mascara.
The superstar’s cult makeup brand Fenty Beauty By Rihanna has announced the launch of its new “Full Frontal Mascara,” which promises “eye-opening full-on, fanned-out lashes.”
Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side! Get it when it drops on January 16th at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!
The mascara, which will roll out on January 16, features a “flat-to-fat brush” that the brand claims will instantly volumise, lift, lengthen and curl (wearers can use to fat side of the brush to lift the lashes, and the flat side to curl and define them). According to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account, it boasts a water-resistant, sweat-resistant and smudge-resistant formula, and comes presented in chic black and pink packaging.
Flat to fat just like dat! We're bringin' you our #FULLFRONTALMASCARA in a water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and longwearing formula with a unique brush that loads and lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls them on the flat side! Get it when it drops on January 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP
Rihanna, as ever, proved to be the best model for the new release, taking to her personal Instagram account to share the news with her 78 million followers. The singer and designer posted a photo of herself sporting statement curled, defined lashes alongside the caption: “Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!!”
The only kinda exposing we get into is exposing our lashes in #FULLFRONTALMASCARA 😜 Give ‘em a show in a full-on lash look with our unique flat to fat, dual-function brush, that volumizes, lengthens, lifts, and curls! Available on JANUARY 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!
It looks as though 2020 is already shaping up to be a major year for Fenty Beauty, following a whirlwind 12 months that saw the label release its debut line of concealers, branch out into lip scrub and lip balm, and unveil 50 shades of “Pro Filtr Hydrating Foundation.” The label also signed its first ambassador, the actor Amandla Stenberg, last year, building on the immense success it has seen since Rihanna launched the brand in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews