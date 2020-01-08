Jackie Chan has a fashion collaboration in the works

A file picture of Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 8 — Martial arts legend and movie star Jackie Chan is kicking off the year with a surprise fashion collaboration.

The Hollywood actor and stuntman from Hong Kong has teamed up with Chinese activewear label Li-Ning on a fashion collection scheduled to make its debut in Paris on January 18, reports WWD. The series will be unveiled as part of the label’s catwalk show at the city’s Centre Pompidou.

Dubbed “Li-Ning x Jackie Chan”, the series, which will be available to shop in China, comes as the label marks its 30th anniversary this year.

“Jackie was deeply involved in the design process, bringing his years of personal experience and expertise in kung fu, the influence of which can be seen across the products,” the label’s founder, the champion gymnast Li-Ning, told WWD.

Chan is the latest in a string of famous figures to move in on the fashion industry — 2019 saw multiple stars launch their own clothing ventures. Rihanna made waves with the launch of her luxury label Fenty under the LVMH umbrella, while actress Kate Hudson introduced a new ready-to-wear brand named Happy X Nature and singer Justin Bieber rolled out a line of skater-inspired pieces via his new label, Drew House. — AFP-Relaxnews