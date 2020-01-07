Twitter users share in the joy of Malaysian parents surprised by daughter who returns home after three years (VIDEO)

A moment to remember indeed. — Picture from Twitter/@AisyahAzmil

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Studying abroad has its downside and that’s being apart from the people you love.

Imagine having to wait three years to meet your parents and vice versa.

A happy reunion. — Picture from Twitter/@AisyahAzmil

That moment when parents meet their child again after a long time was captured on social media recently with a video uploaded by Twitter user @AisyahAzmil.

My sister hasn’t come home in 3 years & she wanted to suprise my parents. Here’s their reaction (my mom tak sedar 😂) pic.twitter.com/nxMyAgHE0k — ca (@AisyahAzmil) January 6, 2020

She explained in her caption that her sister had not come home for three years and she wanted to surprise their parents.

And their reaction was priceless.

The 32-second video showed Aisyah’s sister suddenly appearing behind their parents who were posing for a photo and they took a while to notice her.

In less than 24 hours, the post has gained popularity among Twitter users with 52,000 retweets and 109,600 likes.

Most of them were touched by the reaction of the parents while some were amused by the screaming of the dad.

More reactions from the internet. — Screenshot via Twitter/@AisyahAzmil