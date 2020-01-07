One-legged Melaka postman holds on to his dream of becoming a licensed football coach

Khairul hopes to get his coaching license from the Football Association of Malaysia. — Facebook/Friends-Of-Posmen

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Five years ago, postman Mohd Khairul Zamry bin Zulkeffly was involved in an accident.

Caught between his motorcycle and the road divider after being hit by a car while on the job, the 34-year-old lost his leg.

Active in football since 2004 in the position of defender, it was especially devastating for Khairul who hails from Kampung Serkam Pulai, Merlimau in Melaka.

He took nine months to recover, and with the support of friends and colleagues, including a fellow postman in Shafik who had also lost a leg in an accident, the father of two continues his career with Pos Malaysia in the mail room.

Khairul's inspiring story of perseverance despite his situation is one even his favourite football club could draw strength from. — Facebook/Friends-Of-Posmen

While Khairul who previously played for Pos Malaysia and KL Pos FC, now known as DRB Hicom FC now sports a prosthetic leg, his love for football has not diminished, and is more determined than ever to achieve his dream of becoming a licensed coach, spurred on by his love for his favourite club in Manchester United.

After a break from coaching last year, he now spends an hour and a half daily training Serkam United for free and hopes to take the club to new heights - and get his coaching license from the Football Association of Malaysia.

According to Facebook page Friends of Posmen , Khairul’s coaching abilities are nothing to be scoffed at, having led Cboyo United FC - a team he formed with his brother and friends to clinch the runner-up spot in the Melaka League and the third placed spot in 2016 and 2017.

On the job in the mail room. — Facebook/Friends-Of-Posmen

Khairul’s inspiring tale shared on the Facebook page, came with his advice to Malaysians - to never be ashamed of one’s shortcomings.

“Never give up and believe in God’s plans.”

The administrator of the page meanwhile said Khairul’s inspirational story should be forwarded to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to serve as an inspiration for the popular club to become stronger in the face of adversity.



