Twitter post of Kuantan man smashing ceiling with bowling ball tickles social media users (VIDEO)

The video that went viral overnight. — Screenshot via Twitter/@hazrilazharudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Let’s face it, bowling isn’t everyone’s forte.

Some people need to try and try again before getting it right.

But recently, a short video surfaced on Twitter of a man bowling in Kuantan who accidentally created a hole in the ceiling with a bowling ball after a failed attempt on a strike.

Kejadian berlaku di Kuantan. Bowling strike ke bulan 🌓 pic.twitter.com/6ETipvZsa6 — 4 (@hazrilazharudin) January 5, 2020

The video was recorded at Megalanes Bowling in Berjaya Megamall, Kuantan and was uploaded by Twitter user @hazrilazharudin on Sunday with the caption “This happened in Kuantan, Bowling strike to the moon.”

In the video, shows the man getting ready to hurl the ball towards the bowling pins.

But as he gets ready to throw the ball for a strike, he ends up releasing it towards the roof of the alley creating a hole.

He slips and falls right under the ceiling hole.

Luckily for him, the bowling ball got stuck and did not land on him.

The 14-second video has been played more than 286,000 times as of press time and had gathered more than 22,400 retweets.

And of course, some social media users commented by sharing their own failed bowling attempts.

Sini aku ajar cara strike 💁🏻 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/YDokSJXSJV — Iesmadaniel (@IamIesmadaniel) January 6, 2020



