New-season ski jackets for hitting the slopes

Women’s Ela Jacket by KJUS. — Picture courtesy of Kjus

NEW YORK, Jan 3 — Ski season is here, and if you’re going to be hitting the slopes you’ll need something to keep the chill out. Read on for our picks of the new season’s ski jackets which combine both style and performance.

KJUS Ela Jacket

US$999 (RM4,085)

The latest ski collection from KJUS has been designed based on feedback from real women, who have been telling the brand what they need and want from their skiwear. After hearing that jackets with removable hoods look unfinished when the hood is taken off, the design team created the Ela Jacket with a high collar to hide where the hood connects to the jacket, so it looks just as good with or without it. It also comes with plenty of other functional extras, such as a pocket for your ski pass, and boasts a 2-layer 2-way stretch fabric filled with duck down for comfort and warmth.

Powder Primaloft Snow Puffa Jacket by Sweaty Betty. — Picture courtesy of Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty Powder Primaloft Snow Puffa Jacket

US$495

Sweaty Betty’s Powder Primaloft Snow Puffa Jacket comes in a fresh snow-white colourway for a chic and classic look on the slopes. Its waterproof and windproof fabric will protect you from the elements, while the technical Primaloft® vegan down filling makes this a good choice for those wanting to make a more ethical fashion statement. You can also add on the detachable faux fur-trim for extra style points.

Mont Blanc Gold Foil Jacket by Cordova. — Picture courtesy of Cordova

Cordova Mont Blanc Gold Foil

US$880

Make a statement with Cordova’s Mont Blanc Gold Foil jacket. The metallic gold cropped puffer jacket will certainly get you noticed when out on the slopes and will keep you warm and dry thanks to a waterproof finish and a responsibly-sourced down filling. Adjustable toggles at the waist and collar help you get the perfect fit, and there’s plenty of pockets to stash away ski passes and other essentials.

Ienki Ienki Ski Sheena Jacket

US$1,655

The Ski Sheena Jacket from Ienki Ienki is the ultimate classic black ski jacket. It’s been designed with a technical wool-blended fabric and filled with down for warmth, and with a wind— and water-repellant finish to keep you dry. You’ll also find plenty of practical extras including pockets and an attached handkerchief for your ski mask, and it comes fitted with a RECCO avalanche rescue system.

Athena Ski Jacket by Fusalp. — Picture courtesy of Fusalp

Fusalp Athena Ski Jacket

US$1,355

Heritage ski brand Fusalp can always be relied on for chic skiwear. Its Athena Ski Jacket is no exception, with a flattering slim fit and a classic navy fabric which has been given a contemporary twist with a textured finish. The duck down and Thermolite® wadding ensures you’ll feel snug as well as look stylish, while the detachable faux-fur hood adds a glamorous finishing touch. — AFP-Relaxnews