What to see at Art Basel Miami Beach 2019

Art Basel Miami Beach will be held from December 5 through 8, attracting more than 70,000 visitors. — Image courtesy of Art Basel via AFP

MIAMI, Dec 3 — Now in its 18th edition, the fair will host more than 4,000 artists and 269 leading international galleries at Miami Beach Convention Center.

Art Basel Miami Beach will notably inaugurate its new Meridians sector dedicated to large-scale artworks, which was curated this year by Mexico City-based Magalí Arriola.

The art-fair sector will feature American artist Tina Girouard's “Pinwheel,” which was only performed in 1977 as part of the “Five from Louisiana” exhibition at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

“Pinwheel,” which will be presented alongside the video documentation of the original performance, features four performers who create a stage-like environment in four quadrants using numerous yards of silk fabric.

Also on show at the newly-launched Meridians will be French-born artist Laure Prouvost's “DEEP TRAVEL Ink,” presented in collaboration with Lisson Gallery.

This immersive installation recreates a fictional travel agency purported to belong to an alternate-reality uncle, where visitors will be invited to travel deeper into their subconscious.

While wandering through Miami Beach Convention Center, make some time to attend one of the numerous talks of the fair's Conversations programme.

Guest speakers will discuss a wide array of topics that agitate the contemporary art world, from social-media censorship to how artists are increasingly confronting climate change denial.

On December 5, museum leaders Axel Ruger and Mary Ceruti will be joined by Oolite Arts President Dennis School and ARTnews editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas to discuss the ethics of museums' philanthropic funding.

This issue made headlines earlier this year when the activist collective Decolonise This Place held a series of weekly protests at the Whitney Museum of American Art to demand the removal of Warren B. Kanders from the museum's board.

The 18th edition of Art Basel Miami Beach will also mark the inauguration of the new campus of the Rubell Museum, located in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami.

The Annebelle Selldorf-designed complex will house the exhibition “Unparalleled Journey through Contemporary Art of Past 50 Years,” which will present more than 300 works from the art collection of Mera and Don Rubell.

The pieces are signed by some of the biggest names in contemporary art, including Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cindy Sherman, and Richard Prince.

Art Basel Miami Beach will run from December 5 through 8 at Miami Beach Convention Center, with admission tickets now on sale for US$65 (RM272).

The event will run concurrently to a dozen of satellite art fairs as part of Magic City's annual Art Week, such as Design Miami/, Untitled Art Miami Beach, Art Miami and Scope Art Fair. — AFP-Relaxnews