Lili Reinhart lands a Covergirl campaign

US actress Lili Reinhart — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Actress Lili Reinhart is the latest face of Covergirl.

The Riverdale and Hustlers star has been snapped up by the Coty-owned beauty brand to front its upcoming makeup line.

“I am pinching myself at the opportunity to represent such an iconic makeup brand and be the face of their newest line, coming very soon,” Reinhart informed her 20.6 million followers on Instagram. “As a COVERGIRL, my goal is to advocate for confidence & self acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves. I can't wait to start this journey.”

“We're SO excited to welcome such an authentic, inspirational, talented actress & author to the Easy Breezy family,” added Covergirl on its own account.

Covergirl has featured multiple famous and diverse faces in its campaigns in recent years, signing contracts with the actress, writer and YouTube sensation Issa Rae, the TV chef Ayesha Curry and 71-year-old model Maye Musk.

The brand, which was awarded cruelty-free status by the organisation Cruelty Free International last year, has focused on diversity recently, launching a “Full Spectrum Collection” designed specifically for women of colour last December, and a liquid lip colour line dubbed “Outlast Custom Nudes,” created for a range of skin tones, in January. — AFP-Relaxnews