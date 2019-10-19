Mario Dedivanovic offers US$400,000 makeup class with Neiman Marcus

Instagram Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) 2019 — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @makeupbymario

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 — Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is offering one (wealthy) fan the beauty experience of a lifetime.

The creative, who is known for his long-standing professional partnership with Kim Kardashian West, has teamed up with the retailer Neiman Marcus on an experience that forms part of the company’s list of 2019 Fantasy Gifts.

For the price of US$400,000 (RM1.67 million), one beauty junkie will have the opportunity to meet Dedivanovic for a personalised, hour-long makeup session, using some of the creative’s favourite products from Neiman Marcus. The finished look will be featured on his Instagram channel, which currently counts 6.9 million followers, and whoever buys the gift will be sent home with a special package including some of the products used during the glam experience. Tickets to Dedivanovic’s wildly popular makeup class The Masterclass are also included in the experience, along with a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity (it is also worth noting that US$15,000 of the fee will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation).

The experience isn’t the only wildly extravagant option available on the Fantasy Gift list. There is also a US$250,000 Fashion Week experience offering the opportunity to sit front row at four New York Fashion Week shows and pick a look from each designer, as well as a US$125,000 Christian Louboutin experience offering the chance to design a one-of-a-kind custom couture shoe. For jewellery lovers, there is a US$695,000 behind-the-scenes experience with the luxury jewellery and watch brand Boucheron, and for sneakerheads, a US$110,000 Sneaker Legend experience offering the chance to meet the designer and streetwear icon Jeff Staple in Tokyo.

For the full list of Fantasy Gifts, see www.neimanmarcus.com/fantasygifts. — AFP-Relaxnews