Johor siblings win Raja Permaisuri Agong’s heart with royal outfit photoshoot

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The social media-savvy Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is arguably one of Malaysia’s most influential personalities.

First, it was her simple yet elegant baju kurung outfits that sparked a fashion phenomenon among Malaysian women and now, Tunku Azizah is continuing her winning streak with yet another trend — royal-inspired photoshoots.

A Twitter user recently shared images of two young children who were part of a photoshoot inspired by the royal and her husband the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The series of images depict the children who were dressed like the King and Queen, first in a yellow and black royal dress followed by a silver and light bronze baju Melayu and baju kurung respectively.

The siblings travelled from Johor to Kuala Lumpur to visit the Royal Museum. — Picture via Twitter/weallhungry

“My friend’s cousin really admires you and hope to meet you one day. Hope these images cheer you up, tuanku,” wrote Wealhungry on Saturday where she also tagged the Queen’s official handle cheminahsayang.

Ampun tuanku @cheminahsayang



Sepupu kawan saya sangat mengagumi tuanku dan berharap supaya suatu hari nanti dapat bersemuka dengan tuanku. Semoga gambar ini dapat menceriakan hari-hari tuanku 😊 pic.twitter.com/idaELnXVgR — xx (@weallhungry) October 5, 2019

Weallhungry explained in her series of tweets that the children, Syahibudil Ansyaufi who posed as a ‘young Agong’ and Nur Varisha Aisy as a ‘young Permaisuri’, travelled from Johor to Kuala Lumpur just for a photo opportunity at the Royal Museum.

“When you’re all grown up, remember that you were once ‘Agong’ and ‘Permaisuri’,” joked Weallhungry.

Agong junior : Syahibudil Ansyaufi

Permaisuri junior : Nur Varisha Aisy



Dorang ni dari Johor datang KL semata-mata nak bergambar di Muzium Diraja untuk buat kenangan. Dah besar nanti ingatlah korang pernah jadi "agong" dan "permaisuri" 😁 pic.twitter.com/WbLrHsP65v — xx (@weallhungry) October 6, 2019

Plot twist : adik dia pun teringin nak naik tahta jugak 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5QN2vbYHWw — xx (@weallhungry) October 6, 2019

The images were viewed by Tunku Azizah who retweeted them on her social media platform.

“Oh my goodness, this is so cute, my phone is covered with ants,” replied Tunku Azizah who acknowledged the sweet gesture.

ma sha allah ..... cute nya .... bersemut telephone baru saya !!! 🐜🐜🐜 — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) October 5, 2019

Weallhungry returned the gesture with a short clip featuring Syahibudil and Nur Varisha walking into the museum which garnered over 66,000 views.

Izinkan patik tambah semut lagi di iphone baru tuanku dengan video yang tidak seberapa ini. pic.twitter.com/jTWYKALo0P — xx (@weallhungry) October 5, 2019

Tunku Azizah later on responded by saying that her phone was not only covered by ants but red ants have joined in on the sweetness too.

ni bersemut ..... dah di kerumi kerengga — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) October 5, 2019

The images received 31,000 likes and was retweeted 16,000 times.