Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Johor siblings win Raja Permaisuri Agong’s heart with royal outfit photoshoot

Monday, 07 Oct 2019 11:30 AM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

Tunku Azizah gushed over the pictures, describing the young Malaysians as ‘cute’. — Picture via Twitter/weallhungry
Tunku Azizah gushed over the pictures, describing the young Malaysians as ‘cute’. — Picture via Twitter/weallhungry

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The social media-savvy Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is arguably one of Malaysia’s most influential personalities.

First, it was her simple yet elegant baju kurung outfits that sparked a fashion phenomenon among Malaysian women and now, Tunku Azizah is continuing her winning streak with yet another trend — royal-inspired photoshoots.

A Twitter user recently shared images of two young children who were part of a photoshoot inspired by the royal and her husband the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The series of images depict the children who were dressed like the King and Queen, first in a yellow and black royal dress followed by a silver and light bronze baju Melayu and baju kurung respectively.

The siblings travelled from Johor to Kuala Lumpur to visit the Royal Museum. — Picture via Twitter/weallhungry
The siblings travelled from Johor to Kuala Lumpur to visit the Royal Museum. — Picture via Twitter/weallhungry

“My friend’s cousin really admires you and hope to meet you one day. Hope these images cheer you up, tuanku,” wrote Wealhungry on Saturday where she also tagged the Queen’s official handle cheminahsayang.

 

 

Weallhungry explained in her series of tweets that the children, Syahibudil Ansyaufi who posed as a ‘young Agong’ and Nur Varisha Aisy as a ‘young Permaisuri’, travelled from Johor to Kuala Lumpur just for a photo opportunity at the Royal Museum.

“When you’re all grown up, remember that you were once ‘Agong’ and ‘Permaisuri’,” joked Weallhungry.

 

 

 

 

The images were viewed by Tunku Azizah who retweeted them on her social media platform.

“Oh my goodness, this is so cute, my phone is covered with ants,” replied Tunku Azizah who acknowledged the sweet gesture.

 

 

Weallhungry returned the gesture with a short clip featuring Syahibudil and Nur Varisha walking into the museum which garnered over 66,000 views.

 

 

Tunku Azizah later on responded by saying that her phone was not only covered by ants but red ants have joined in on the sweetness too.

 

 

The images received 31,000 likes and was retweeted 16,000 times.

Related Articles

In Life