Michael B. Jordan’s new collection for Coach is inspired by ‘Naruto’

Coach and Michael B. Jordan have revealed the products of a first collaboration. — Picture courtesy of Coach

NEW YORK, Oct 2 — The first Coach collection designed by Michael B. Jordan, who has been the brand’s global face of menswear for the past year, draws on Japanese manga comics.

Michael B. Jordan, the face of Coach’s menswear collections since September 2018, worked with artistic director Stuart Vevers to create a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories available starting Tuesday, October 1.

For this first collaboration, Coach gave carte blanche to the American actor, who wished to pay homage to one of his passions: Japanese manga comics. The collection is more specifically centred around the world of Naruto, a manga from the late ‘90s that was made into an animated cartoon in 2002.

The collection’s ready-to-wear pieces — which includes both iconic Coach styles and new designs — carry emblematic motifs from one of the best-known mangas in the world. Symbols evoking the village of Naruto, ninjas, and the cloud print typical of the saga are present throughout.

Among the collection’s key pieces are a jacket with removable sleeves, nylon sweats and hoodies, a 3-in-1 parka, a denim jacket with a removable sheepskin collar, a leather backpack, a belt bag, and a selection of shoes.

This collection is available in limited edition in boutiques and online at www.coach.com. It will also be available in pop-ups in Japan and Malaysia. — AFP-Relaxnews