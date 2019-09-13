Charity screening of local movie ‘Sangkar’ aids PT Foundation’s HIV programme for families

‘Sangkar’ managed to help raise funds for PT Foundation’s 2nd Chance Programme. — Picture courtesy of Tina Fazlita

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Malaysians are known for their generosity.

Most times, they will step forward and help those in need of aid.

This time was no different when they came forward to help those under PT Foundation’s 2nd Chance Programme.

The generous contribution was done through a screening of the movie Sangkar during a charity premier screening held at TGV 1Utama recently.

Sangkar is Malaysia’s first mixed-martial arts (MMA) action film and is by Khabir Bhatiar and stars Zul Ariffin and Remy Ishak.

The screening managed to raise RM17,000 for the programme.

Besides individual donations, corporate sponsors were Redberry Media Group through its subsidiary Focus Media Sdn Bhd and Pavilion.

Among the attendees were Malaysian AIDS Foundation patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and cast member Carliff Carleel.

Malaysian AIDS Foundation patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir (third from left) with Tina Fazlita (fourth from left) and other supporters of the cause Niena Hafiz (far left), Kelvin Low (second from left), and Chef Firdaus (far right).

The 2nd Chance Programme seeks to give psychosocial support, HIV peer-support, financial assistance, and tuition to HIV affected and infected mothers and children.

Some of the services provided under the programme are tuition and financial assistance to families and children affected by HIV, weekly mentoring and counselling sessions for children from shelter-homes or HIV-positive young adults and outtreach sessions and monthly orientations on HIV 101 at Sungai Buloh or Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

There is also monthly training and meetings with other NGOs serving at-risk children.

Tina Fazlita Fadzil, who spearheaded the fundraising initiative, said the objective was not only to raise funds for children living with HIV but to raise awareness about the social issues they faced due to stigma and discrimination.

Raising funds is what we’re used to but what we need to do now is to open our minds and think of how to de-stigmatise this disease,” she said.

“To recognise that it as just another chronic disease like diabetes. Destigmatisation of the disease will eventually allow anyone living with the disease to lead a normal life.”

Tina added that the act of giving money was a short-term move and what was needed in society was philanthropy.

PT Foundation chairman Hisham Hussein said they were grateful to those who came forward to help the foundation.

“We are the oldest non-governmental organisation in Malaysia to help those living with HIV/AIDS. It is always an uphill task to keep expanding on services and helping our existing clients.

“The money raised from this screening will go a long way to help those in need. Your contribution has helped in every little way including the purchase of school items and food.”

To learn more on PT Foundation and what they do, please visit www.ptfmalaysia.org