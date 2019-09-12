Matt Dillon is the face of Brioni's eyewear collection

Matt Dillon wearing Brioni eyewear — Picture courtesy of Gregory Harris pour Brioni via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Matt Dillon, who has carried Brioni's Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 “Tailoring Legends” campaign since July, is now the face of the Italian house's new eyewear collection.

After having brought the tailoring and the pieces of Brioni's Autumn-Winter 2019-20 Ready-to-Wear to the forefront, the Hollywood actor is appearing in a campaign focused on eyewear. Once again in black and white, Gregory Harris's photographs feature two styles, a pair of optical frames and a pair of sunglasses, from the Italian brand's new collection.

“Considered one of the most respected actors of his generation, Dillon reinforces the brand's bond with Hollywood,”stated Brioni via social media last July.

Nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role in 2004's Crash, Matt Dillon has appeared in numerous films, including There's Something About Mary, The Outsiders, and Pawn Shop Chronicles.

The American actor joins the group of celebrities who have represented Brioni collections including Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, and Harvey Keitel. — AFP-Relaxnews