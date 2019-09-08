Home workouts to get you back into shape after the summer holidays

'Day 1: Ease Into It ― 30 Days of Yoga' by Yoga with Adriene on YouTube. ― Screenshot via YouTube/Yoga With Adriene

NEW YORK, Sept 8 ― If your summer vacation meant taking a break from your regular workout programme, you might be struggling to get back into the habit after a holiday. To help you re-establish a daily routine, we round up some of the popular multiple-day workout challenges on YouTube, which will build you up slowly and help you get back up to speed in just a month.

Yoga with Adriene

Adriene Mishley, the hugely popular yogi behind Yoga with Adriene, runs a 30-day yoga challenge every January to get you back into the swing of things after the Christmas break. It works just as well post-vacay, and is great for beginners who want to start yoga or those who already practice but need to get back into it. All of the past 30-day challenges can be found, for free, on her YouTube channel.

Yoga with Tim

In the same style as Adriene, Tim Senesi runs some 30-day challenges on his YouTube channel, Yoga with Tim. They're slightly more challenging than Adriene's and so are a good choice for more experienced yogis, but Tim still offers some alternative postures for more beginner levels. Each video also builds on the last, so you can work your way up slowly. As most are around 35 minutes in length, they're also fairly easy to fit into your day.

FitnessBlender

If yoga isn't your thing then husband and wife duo Daniel and Kelli focus on more intense HIIT and weightlifting workouts on their YouTube channel and website FitnessBlender. Rather than offering 30-day challenges they do just five days, which is better suited to the intensity of the workouts. Many focus on burning fat and building strength with workouts lasting just under one hour, but there is a programme for busy people if you're short on time or a beginner looking for something to ease you in.

Lean with Lilly

Physiotherapist Lilly Sabri specialises in HIIT and Pilates on her Lean with Lilly channel. Head here for a choice of workout programmes, including a 14-day abs workout, and a 30-day fitness challenge, which will take you through a different set of muscles and workouts each day to challenge the whole body. She also does many of the exercises in her own home, showing you don't need to head to the gym or studio to get an effective workout. ― AFP-Relaxnews