Marriott Hotels to get rid of all tiny toiletries by 2020

The Marriott International Group will stop stocking its bathrooms with sample-sized toiletries by 2020. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 ― Marriott International will be phasing out all those miniature shampoo bottles from its hotels by December 2020, the hospitality titan said yesterday August 28, 2019, extending a policy that has already been implemented in North America.

While IHG group (which runs the InterContinental and Crowne Plaza hotels) announced last month that it would ban sample-sized bottles of products in its bathrooms, Marriott International has been implementing a similar program since early 2018. Some 1,000 of its North American establishments have been providing their guests with shower gel, shampoo and conditioner in large recyclable bottles that can hold 10 to 12 times as much as their smaller counterparts.

Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites branded hotels will now be folded into the initiative, getting rid of all those collectable miniature bottles of shampoo and lotion.

The hotel group is attempting to prevent the yearly disposal of over 500 million sample-sized bottles, which are hard to recycle.

Last summer, Marriott had declared war on plastic straws and coffee stirrers, successfully preventing over a billion single-use plastic items from littering the planet over the course of that year.

Marriott International is the world leader in the hospitality industry, welcoming over a million guests every night across its 30 hotel brands in 132 countries. ― AFP-Relaxnews