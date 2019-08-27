Tom Hanks to narrate audiobook of Ann Patchett’s ‘The Dutch House’

Tom Hanks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards January 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — The Academy Award-winning actor will narrate the audiobook edition of Patchett’s highly-anticipated novel.

Set for release on September 24, The Dutch House marks Patchett’s first novel since her 2016 New York Times bestseller Commonwealth.

The book explores the intertwined lives of two siblings, Danny and Maeve Conroy, who are thrown back into the poverty their parents had escaped from at the end of the Second World War.

The Dutch House, which is set over the course of five decades, is narrated from Danny’s perspective, as his strong bond with his protective older sister is challenged.

In a statement ahead of the audiobook release, Patchett said she was “very grateful” for collaborating with Hanks.

“Writing a novel is a solitary business, while an audiobook is a collaboration. Tom Hanks took The Dutch House and gave it a layer of depth and nuance I never could have imaged. To say that I am honoured by his extraordinary talent is an understatement,” she said.

While Hanks is best known for his acting roles, this is not his first venture into audiobook narration.

He has previously recorded the audiobook of TV host Stephen Colbert’s short book, I Am a Pole (And So Can You!), released in 2012.

The actor has also narrated the audiobook version of his own collection of short stories, entitled Uncommon Type.

Hanks will next be seen in the upcoming biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, where he portrays iconic children’s TV star Fred Rogers.

The print and audiobook version of Patchett’s The Dutch House are both due out on September 24, with preorders already available. — AFP-Relaxnews