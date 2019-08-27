Food distribution engineer: Deliveryman has Twitter laughing over his made-up job title

@cukey28 during his schooling days as an aircraft engineer. — Picture via Twitter/ @cukey28

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — An aircraft engineering graduate is looking at the lighter side of things when he got a job unrelated to his qualification: as a food deliveryman.

Using Twitter handle @cukey28, he tweeted on Sunday that he took five years to complete his degree.

“Alhamdulillah sekarang berjaya bergelar Food Distribution Engineer.” (Alhamdulillah now called Food Distribution Engineer).

“Okay lah dapat gak jadi engineer walaupun lari bidang sikit.” (Okay lah still get to be called engineer although it’s not related to the field).

Accompanying the tweet were two photos.

@cukey28 as the food delivery man. — Picture via Twitter/ @cukey28

One of him standing in front of an aircraft while the other with his motorcycle and wearing a Foodpanda T-shirt with the food delivery company’s signature pink food warmer.

5 tahun aku ambil masa nak habiskan degree Aircraft Engineering ni. Alhamdulillah sekarang berjaya bergelar Food Distribution Engineer.



Okay lah dapat gak jadi engineer walaupun lari bidang sikit 🐼 pic.twitter.com/9NZVNlh6WH — eskopi 🇲🇾 (@cukey28) August 25, 2019

Many cheered him on and shared that they too were doing something unrelated to their studies.

“You are not alone bro..2 years already into Fluid Distributor Engineer” @ustakmalhakiem tweeted to @cukey28.

@jfkjohan also tweeted encouragement to @cukey28: “you know, not to compare, I have a feeling you could earn more as a food distribution engineer while still having a lot of fun + get to meet tons of new interesting people! You have earned my respect for sure. Ride safe my food hero!”

@_brotabah in wishing @cukey28 good luck tweeted: Kerja tak kisah janji halal, yang penting tittle degree tu kita dh pegang, good luck bro. (As long as its legitimate job and more important we have a degree in hand).

At the time of writing, the tweet had been retweeted 8,600 times and received more than 10,000 likes.