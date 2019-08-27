Designers and musicians collide in new British Fashion Council campaign

A screengrab from the YouTube video ‘Fashion & Music | James Blake X Astrid Andersen’ by the British Fashion Council.

LONDON, Aug 27 — The British Fashion Council (BFC) is drawing on the UK’s rich culture of musical and design in a new video series.

The organisation has unveiled a series of short films that match London-based fashion designers with musicians for an informal Q&A in which the creatives swap stories about their various industries and career paths. The series is part of the BFC’s “Fashion & Music” campaign.

Stars involved include singer-songwriter James Blake, who is filmed chatting to the Danish-born designer Astrid Anderson about dream collaborations, dealing with creative slumps, the challenges of succeeding in their industries and the perks of life in London. Singer Yungblud also talks to the designer Per Götesson, with the pair discussing the ways in which they prepare for shows, their fashion and musical influences and sharing backstage anecdotes. Singer Celeste is paired with Paria Farzaneh, designer Roberta Einer chats with the singer Becky Hill and singer Grace Carter swaps tales with Paula Knorr. Designer Joel Boyd of Jobo and singer Daya complete the lineup.

The series is part of a wider campaign by the BFC to highlight the close ties between the creative industries, involving figures from fashion, music and film. The campaign’s videos will be rolled out at various points throughout the year.

To watch Fashion X Music, see https://www.youtube.com/user/BritishFashionTV/videos — AFP-Relaxnews