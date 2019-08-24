Binx Walton, Lina Zhang and Lara Mullen star in new Proenza Schouler campaign

Proenza Schouler has unveiled its Fall-Winter 2019 campaign. ― Screenshot via Instagram/Proenza Schouler

NEW YORK, Aug 24 ― Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, the creative duo behind Proenza Schouler, have called upon Binx Walton, Lina Zhang and Lara Mullen for their label's Fall-Winter 2019 campaign, in which the young women strike a pose atop a skyscraper, against the backdrop of the iconic urban jungle of New York City.

While several designers have been scouring the earth for breathtaking landscapes in which to stage their latest collections, Proenza Schouler opted for a back-to-basics approach, presenting its FW19 show on the twenty-second floor of a building in the recently-inaugurated Hudson Yards development last March. The brand has now unveiled an ad campaign to match.

The campaign, shot by French photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, features a triad of diverse top models: the American Binx Walton, Brit Lara Mullen, and Lina Zhang, representing China, in casual poses.

For fall, Hernandez and McCollough have developed a collection that matches oversized silhouettes with their usual easy elegance. The selection's trousers, coats and dresses appear to have been deconstructed then reconstructed using layered asymmetry. Elsewhere, pleated skirts and dresses in neutral tones, with the occasional pop of subtly shimmering color, take centere-stage.

According to the preliminary New York Fashion Week schedule published by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Proenza Schouler will present its Spring-Summer 2020 collection on September 10, 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews