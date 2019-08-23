You’ll line up for these three new hottest beauty collabs

L’Oreal Paris and the Karl Lagerfeld house have concocted a line of makeup just in time for Fall. — Picture courtesy of L’Oreal Paris

NEW YORK, Aug 23 — Cosmetics brands didn’t take any time off this summer, preferring to enrol major muscle to help create the arrays of colours to brighten autumn. From legendary ready-to-wear houses to influencers and even red-hot singers, the season’s makeup collaborations will bring a personal touch to your looks. Here are the three collections to watch for.

Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris

Following Balmain and Isabel Marant, the cosmetics titan will be teaming up with the Karl Lagerfeld house to launch the season’s most anticipated makeup range. While no further information has been divulged as to the products that will be part of the collection, we do know that the collaboration should have a very special resonance, as it was initiated by the couturier and photographer before his passing, on February 19.

“This line of makeup truly reflects the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup — he often used eyeshadows as colours in his sketches,” said Caroline Lebar, Head of Image and Communication at Maison Karl Lagerfeld, in a press release.

The collaboration will be unveiled on September 20, with a global launch is planned on September 27, at the height of Paris Fashion Week (September 23 till October 1st).

Aya Nakamura x M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Cosmetics continues its streak of collaboration with international personalities by teaming up with Frenchie du jour Aya Nakamura to create its next makeup collection. Once again, the Djadja singer and the cosmetics stalwart are keeping the mood of the collection — and products — under wraps. But, looking at the chanteuse’s looks, we can predict a daring tornado of colours. Without specifying a release date, M.A.C has hinted at an early-fall launch.

Jackie Aina x Anastasia Beverly Hills

American beauty influencer Jackie Aina came up with a palette of 14 eye shadows for the Anastasia Beverly Hills brand, in sparkling, metallic, and matte finishes. Jackie Aina, who has been advocating for makeup that can work with every complexion, has emphasised deeply pigmented shades to complement darker skin tones. Beauty addicts will love the sparkling orangey-red of “Wiggalese”, the rosy pinks of “Supreme” and “Pinker,” the respectively matte or sparkling purple of “Big Wig” and “Shookington,” in addition to more neutral tones like “Credit”, “Ginger”, and “Edges.”

The limited-edition palette is already available in the United States, with a rollout to other markets just in time to glow through the fall. — AFP-Relaxnews