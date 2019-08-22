Which celebrities are rocking the beauty industry this month?

US singer Ariana Grande. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 22 — Celebrity beauty projects are officially in vogue, and it seems that barely a week goes by without a new star announcing a red-hot cosmetics collaboration or brand. We round up three of the major new ventures unveiled in August.

Millie Bobby Brown

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown, 15, announced the launch of her very own beauty and skincare brand this week. Titled ‘Florence by Mills,’ the vegan and cruelty-free label is focusing on makeup and skincare solutions for Generation Z customers that are clean, simple, and fun to use. “What I want my beauty to represent is individuality,” the star said in an Instagram video introducing the brand to her 27.8 million followers. Florence by Mills launches later this month.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz has teamed up with YSL Beauty to co-create a six-piece lipstick collaboration, it was revealed this week. According to WWD, the YSL x Zoë Kravitz series features three red and three nude hues in a range of different finishes. The first of the shades, a rosewood colour named ‘Arlene’s Nude,’ goes on sale on August 21, and YSL has hinted that the remainder of the collection will roll out in September.

Ariana Grande

Popstar Ariana Grande confirmed her status as a fragrance mogul this week, with the launch of her newest scent, ‘Thank U, Next.’ The perfume, named after her hit track of the same name, features notes of white pear, wild raspberry, crème de coconut, and pink rose petals. It is the latest addition to a multi-million-dollar scent portfolio that she began building back in 2015 in partnership with Luxe Brands, and is currently available exclusively on Ulta.com. It will roll out in stores in the US and Canada on September 1. — AFP-Relaxnews