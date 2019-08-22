TripAdvisor proposing simulation of life on Mars

Astroland Agency and TripAdvisor are launching an experience reproducing the conditions of life on Mars. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, August 22 — The American online-review pioneer is offering would-be explorers the opportunity to visit a Spanish cave with living conditions said to closely resemble those on Mars. The out-of-the-ordinary experience is a collaboration between TripAdvisor and Spanish tech company Astroland Agency.

Space enthusiasts will be given an opportunity to experience life in space — without ever leaving Planet Earth.

A Spanish high-tech company has recreated the inhospitable conditions of life on the Red Planet in a cave located in the municipality of Arredondo, Cantabria, in northern Spain. The project, named “Astroland,” was first tested using five volunteers.

Following the trial’s success, five expeditions in the 60-meter deep, 1.2-kilometer long cavern have been organized over the next few months. Only ten “space tourists” will be taking part in each mission, during which they will have to learn to adapt to the conditions, their technical gear, and the automated water and energy supply systems.

The Astroland Agency stresses that its program scrupulously follows standards and methodologies established by the world’s space agencies. According to online review platform TripAdvisor, which has become the new reservation service of choice for backpackers, the only way to sign up for the experience is to reserve online at www.tripadvisor.fr.

And the adventure doesn’t come cheap: “astronauts” should expect to spend around US$6,800 (RM28,390) per person to take part in the three-day, three-night stay in the remote location. Another requirement to join the experiment is to follow a three-week online training program, which was designed by experts including psychologists and nutritionists, in order to best prepare for departure. Participants will also have to make it to Astroland’s offices in Santander, Spain to take part in three days of physical and mental training. — AFP-Relaxnews