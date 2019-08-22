Malaysians, how do you know when it’s time to upgrade to a new car? Here are the signs

Reluctant to let go of your old car? Reading this you may just change your mind. — Picture from Pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, August 22 — It’s fair to say that Malaysians are very sentimental about a lot of things, attaching emotional significance to many things that we own — especially our cars.

If we could, we’d hold on to that old rust bucket forever.

With all the constant breakdowns, knobs and fabrics falling apart and extra time spent at the petrol station, there eventually comes a point in every person’s life when you just have to let go.

As you grow older and progress in life and career, your spouse, boss or potential clients won’t be as accepting as you are of your old jalopy.

It is hard to say goodbye, but replacing that old car with a brand new Mazda3 New Era is the smarter choice — and here are just a few reasons that will convince you.

Looking good on the road

With the new Mazda3 New Era, you are sure to turn heads when you cruise down the road in style. — Picture courtesy of Bermaz motor

Let’s face it, like it or not, the car you’re driving is an extension of yourself and your personality.

So, if you’re driving around in an old and creaky car, well, you know what that means.

The new Mazda3 New Era concept car, however, with its sleek and elegant Kodo Soul of Motion design is a real eye-catcher and is sure to turn a few heads.

Available in both sedan and lift-back variants, the Japanese-made automobile will surely impress anyone you meet.

Prioritising comfort

A look inside the Mazda3 New Era’s human-centric interior. — Picture courtesy of Bermaz motor

No one wants to drive around in a rickety old car, where the air conditioning barely works and the windows refuse to roll down.

Comfort is a major factor when choosing a car, and with the Mazda3 New Era, you are definitely in for a cosy ride.

Ergonomically designed seats provide maximum comfort for both the driver and passengers with its “S” shape, perfectly made to soothe the spine.

The car is equipped with the Mazda Connect System, which is a state-of-the-art infotainment system that is also able to connect to your smartphone through the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications.

The new era car also comes with an Active Driving Display, which is a full-colour heads-up display on the car’s windscreen that collects important driving information like speed, direction and traffic signs, into a centralised display panel.

With the Active Driving Display, all the important driving information is now at eye level.

Complete driving experience

Another factor to take into consideration is the driving experience.

The Mazda3 New Era takes the experience to the next level as the car is designed to create a single motion “Jinba-Ittai” — which means that the driver and the car are in tandem.

With its state of the art G Vectoring Control Plus system, the car syncs itself with the actions of its driver, especially when taking a corner as it automatically senses and transfers power to a particular wheel that needs more power, thus providing better traction.

The car also uses new technology in its i-Activsense safety features which cover a series of advanced safety mechanisms that support the driver to recognise potential hazards and also to avert or reduce the severity of collisions with its pre-crash safety technologies.

Saves time and money

Probably the main factor to consider when purchasing a new car is, of course, cost.

No one wants to spend more than they have to on a car — when buying it or in terms of maintenance, as everyone looks to spend on vehicles with great performance with an eye on fuel consumption.

With the Mazda3 New Era, you’re definitely getting more as the car’s Sky-Activ G engine provides a higher power output with decreased fuel consumption, creating the perfect blend of power and cost efficiency in one car.

The elegant lift-back model of the new Mazda3 New Era, perfect for those who prefer a sportier look. — Picture courtesy of Bermaz motor

Simply, this car is for those who appreciate the finer things in life, as the sleek Japanese-inspired designed car spares no expense when it comes to power, fuel-efficiency and consumer comfort.

With a starting price from RM139,620, the Japanese automobile is available in three variants, which are the 1.5L, 2.0L High and 2.0L High Plus, whilst also available in two different styles with the sedan and lift-back models.

*This article is brought to you by Mazda.