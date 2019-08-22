Holy offerings: Popular bubble tea drink now offered at some temples in Thailand

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — The next time you’re in Thailand for a holiday, don’t be alarmed if you spot your favourite bubble tea packaging perched on the altar of a temple.

Hint: It’s not litter nor is it a lecture about single-use plastics.

Bubble tea fanatics in Thailand are taking their love for the popular beverage to new heights by turning them into prayer offerings at temples.

The trendy beverage has earned a spot beside the usual flowers, floral garlands, traditional food items and fruits at the altar.

Thai food blog Payunbud shared the novel idea on its Facebook page with a photograph displaying a line of bubble tea beverages in front of a religious statue.

The caption included a line which loosely translates to “Who uses red water?” referring to Strawberry Fanta, arguably the country’s most popular food offering.

The viral photo which was uploaded this week has gained more than 5,000 comments and 8,600 shares.

In Thailand, where more than 93 per cent are Buddhists, it is common for devotees to make food offerings during prayers as a way to connect with the spiritual world or as thanksgiving if they prayers were answered.

The comments which were mostly hilarious, included responses such as “Aren’t you afraid you are going to be broke?” while others warmed up to the suggestion saying it was “a very good idea”.

Other social media users also chimed in to share how their prayers were answered and proceeded to buy boba tea as offerings at the temple.