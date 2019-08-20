Condom manufacturer introduces ‘rendang’ edition to spice things up

The limited edition rending condom is available in packs of three at major pharmacies and convenience stores nationwide for a brief period only. — Picture via Instagram/onecondoms_my

KUALA LUMPUR, August 20 — Can’t get enough of the delightful taste and aroma of local favourite – the rendang?

Well, now you may also enjoy it while being intimate.

ONE Condoms — the company which added flavours to Malaysians’ sex lives with their durian, nasi lemak and teh tarik condoms — have come up with a new limited edition laced with rendang flavour for its fourth iconic Malaysian series that was introduced in 2016.

The arrival of the new flavour comes in conjunction with Malaysia’s 62nd Independence Day and will be on the market for a brief period only.

In a statement, Karex, which manufactures ONE Condoms said the innovative idea behind the local flavours series is to break the stigma and get people comfortable enough to talk about sex in an educational and beneficial way.

“The end game is simple – pleasurable sex in a safe holistic way which is the ultimate objective of our iconic Malaysian series, now proudly in our fourth year,” the statement reads.

Industry giant Karex, which is the world’s largest condom maker, already offers an array of flavours in numerous textures.

Karex also has other brands under its portfolio which include Carex, Pasante and bespoke condom label called TheyFit.

The “super sensitive” rendang-flavoured condoms come in distinct package designs and are sold in packs of three at major pharmacies and convenience stores nationwide.

RM0.50 will be channelled to PT Foundation, who champions the cause in eradicating HIV, from the sale of each pack from ONE official stores on onecondoms.com, Shopee or Lazada.