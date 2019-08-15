Panadol, please: Sick McDonald’s Malaysia customer extra request gets fulfilled by deliveryman

A McDonald’s deliveryman went above and beyond his duty to fulfil a sick customer’s special request. — Picture via Twitter/amirulizarin

KUALA LUMPUR, August 15 — A McDonald’s customer was a happy one when his plea for Panadol was answered by the fast food chain’s delivery man.

A social media user by the name of Wan Amirul Izarin took to Twitter to express his gratitude and thank the deliveryman for fulfilling his special and rather unusual request.

In return, the post duly received positive comments.

“I wish the McDelivery bro a blessed livelihood,” Amirul wrote.

moga dimurahkan rezeki bro McDelivery 😭 pic.twitter.com/BmrbKKzD2g — Wan Amirul Izarin (@amirulizarin) August 12, 2019

Amirul’s post was accompanied by a screenshot of his food order where he also asked for a favour in the “Special Instruction” section.

The remark reads: “Hello bro, if you don’t mind, please help me buy some Panadol. I’ll pay you later. Thanks.”

To his surprise, Amirul received a strip of Panadol alongside his order.

The heartening encounter, which has been retweeted over 30,000 times, has received many positive comments.

Many users praised the delivery man for his dedication and kindness.

Some users also wished Amirul a speedy recovery.

This is not the first time that McDonald’s Malaysia received unusual requests in their remark section.

Earlier this year, local YouTube AnimaJinx asked for “a handsome guy” along with his order, while in a separate incident, another customer asked for “the most chilli sauce in Malaysia”.