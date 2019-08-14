Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner confirm joint fragrance launch date

A screengrab from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are ending the summer on a sweet note with a new fragrance collaboration.

The sisters and beauty entrepreneurs have teamed up to create a trio of “Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrances”, set to go on sale on August 23. The lip-shaped vials will come in 30ml sizes, with the colours pink, red and nude denoting different scents.

The siblings took to Instagram to inform their millions of followers of the new launch date, sharing a photo of the duo posing together with one of their new perfume bottles. “Wow the 3 most BEAUTIFUL scents are finally dropping!!!” said Kylie, while Kim revealed: “I can’t wait for you guys to see how amazing these scents are!!!”

The pair first sparked rumours of a joint perfume project back in April, when they were seen testing and selecting various scents in an episode of their family reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The launch will come as no surprise to fans, given that the duo have previously teamed up on a four-piece “KKW X Kylie” lip colour series with shade names such as “Soul Sister”, “Double Trouble”, “Twinning” and “Main Bae” referencing their close relationship. Prior to that, they had also created a limited-edition range of “KKW Beauty by Kylie Cosmetics” liquid lipsticks that was released back in 2017.

The launch is the latest major project for the beauty moguls, following the release of Kim’s KKW Beauty “Sooo Fire” collection in July, and Kylie’s new “Kylie Skin” brand, which hit the shelves in May. — AFP-Relaxnews