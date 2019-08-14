JD Salinger’s novels are finally getting e-book release

A digital edition of J.D. Salinger’s ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ has just become available. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — Matt Salinger announced that works by his tech-adverse father will finally be released digitally as e-books, nearly 10 years after his death.

Starting August 13, four novels by JD Salinger will be available as e-books through the American author’s long-time publisher, Little, Brown and Company.

Among them are his 1951 novel The Catcher in the Rye, the short-story collection Nine Stories, Franny and Zooey, and the novella compilation Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction.

Matt Salinger, who helps oversee the JD Salinger Literary Trust, began to consider digital editions of his father’s books around 2014, at the request of a disabled fan who found it difficult to read printed novels.

“[My father] was leery of many things, but he had a profound love for his readers. He wouldn’t want people to not be able to read his stuff,” Matt Salinger told the New York Times.

In addition to the upcoming e-books, Matt Salinger announced that he is also planning to release unpublished material from his father’s archives.

Details about the project are still scarce to this date, although Salinger estimates that it will take five to seven years to go through his father’s manuscripts.

This fall, the New York Public Library will hold the first public exhibition of items from JD Salinger’s personal archives. The presentation will feature letters, family photographs, and manuscripts, the Guardian reports.

The new digital editions of JD Salinger’s novels, including The Catcher in the Rye, are available on the website of Little, Brown and Company. — AFP-Relaxnews