Get the summer look: Neon green and yellow are this season’s hot colours

Izabel Goulart went for a neon yellow swimsuit for her vacation on Italy's Amalfi coast. ― Screenshot via Instagram/Izabel Goulart

NEW YORK, Aug 14 ― Neon yellow and green are making their mark as this summer's hot colours, echoing the trend seen on the fashion week runways back in September 2018. Models, influencers, and other fashion icons have wholeheartedly embraced these citrusy neon tones in green or yellow for strolling on the beach, posing poolside, or taking a jaunt on a yacht. Izabel Goulart, Winnie Harlow, and Chiara Ferragni show us how to pull off these vibrant tones throughout the summer.

Incandescent like Izabel Goulart

The Brazilian appears to have adopted bright, vibrant colors as part of her style mantra this summer and in particular has shown a soft spot for neon tones. After having been photographed in a neon green bodysuit and denim shorts in Mykonos, the model chose a low-cut two-piece swimsuit for a getaway in Italy. It's certain that the sports-inspired swimsuit with the bra-style top didn't go unnoticed on the Amalfi coast.

Head to toe like Winnie Harlow

The Canadian model has also succumbed to the neon trend, showing a preference for green. Harlow clearly has no fear of being in the spotlight as she went for a total look in neon green. Her outfit consists of form-fitting pants, a strappy crop top, and sunglasses in the same vivid shade.

Chic like Josephine Skriver

Danish model Josephine Skriver usually goes for a low-key, natural look but on this occasion played it ultra chic while taking a dip in a pool in Mexico. The Victoria's Secret Angel chose a low-cut fluorescent green, which she paired with white-framed cat's-eye sunglasses for an on-trend ensemble.

Sleek like Chiara Ferragni

The Italian entrepreneur, one of the most famous influencers in the world, has also jumped on the neon bandwagon. While enjoying a day on the sea on the Spanish island of Formentera, Chiara Ferragni went for the simple, laidback look of a classic bikini that lets the colour stand out. She accessorised the look with black sunglasses and layers of jewellery. ― AFP-Relaxnews