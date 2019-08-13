Fenty Beauty by Rihanna teases new launches

Pop superstar Rihanna poses in a pop-up store to present her first collection with LVMH for the new label, Fenty, which includes ready-to-wear and accessories, such as shoes, sunglasses and jewellery, Paris May 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 13 — While most celebrities have spent August hitting up the beach, Rihanna is preparing for her next major beauty launch.

The superstar singer and designer is marking the end of summer with an onslaught of new products via her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna label.

First up is a “Pro Filtr Hydrating Foundation” line that comes in no fewer than 50 different hues to suit a range of skin tones. The foundation features a hydrating formula with a natural finish, designed with normal to dry complexions in mind. It is set to go on sale on August 15, and Rihanna is clearly over the moon with it, telling her 74 million Instagram followers over the weekend: “I’m so hype that I don’t have to hide this anymore, it’s by far one of my proudest moments of a product to date.”

But that isn’t all RiRi has up her sleeve. As reported by Teen Vogue, Rihanna rocked up at the Sephora Store Leadership Conference in Las Vegas earlier this month and dropped some serious hints about her label’s next launch during her on-stage presentation. A series of videos posted to Twitter by @fentibetter show the star introducing her latest development — a 14-shade line of brow pencils allegedly dubbed “Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler”, slated for release on August 23. The brand has yet to confirm the news, so keep your eyes peeled (and your brows ready).

If true, the launch would mark the first-ever brow product for Fenty Beauty, which has achieved major success since its launch back in 2017 with its cosmetics for eyes, lips and face. — AFP-Relaxnews