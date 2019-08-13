Every life matters as firefighter revives kitten after near drowning

A screengrab of the unconscious kitten, as firefighter Amirul desperately tried to bring it back to life. ― Screengrab via Facebook/FriendsOfBombaMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 ― A kitten was one of the casualties of the Lekima typhoon that ripped through the northern regions of Malaysia last week, severely damaging properties and injuring many people in the process.

While the impact and destruction of the thunderstorm on people and infrastructure were heavily documented, the “forgotten” ones who had to go through it too were not spared.

In a Facebook video posted by Friends of Bomba Malaysia last week, a kitten that nearly drowned was seen motionless as a fireman gently pumped the chest of the feline with his fingers.

The Bomba personnel, “Amirul” from the Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Department wass seen trying to save the kitten’s life by performing his own version of CPR, applying chest compressions in an attempt to resuscitate it.

At first, his efforts seemed to bear no results, but determined as he was, he kept going until the kitten began gently meowing, which prompted concerned onlookers to “meow” back at it, as they tried to coax it back to life.

Facebook users thanking and congratulating the firemen for their efforts. ― Screengrab via Facebook/FriendsOfBombaMalaysia

To their relief, with continuous chest compressions, the kitten started to “meow” even more.

Appearing dazed, two firefighters then gave it a little extra love by cleaning the kitten's face, which was covered in mud.

As it got back on all fours, the appreciative kitten kept hobbling to its saviours.

The heartwarming video of the incident tugged at the heartstrings of many, as social media users congratulated the hero for his effort, noting that even if it was just a kitten ― every life matters.