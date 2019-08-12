Top five stylish and high performance running caps

Nike AeroBill Tailwind Elite Cap. — Picture courtesy of Nike

NEW YORK, Aug 12 — A stylish and high performance cap is an essential part of your running kit during summer. Here we round up the best running caps to wick away sweat and keep the sun off your head in the summer heat.

Nike AeroBill Tailwind Elite Cap (US$28/RM117.17)

Nike has added laser perforations to its AeroBill Tailwind Elite Cap for increased breathability, with extra cooling on the front panel to help keep you fresh. The moisture-wicking fabric also has the added bonus of being made from recycled polyester.

Sweaty Betty Swiftie Running Cap. — Picture courtesy of Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty Swiftie Running Cap (US$30)

Sweaty Betty’s Swiftie Running Cap is sweat-wicking, quick drying, and comes with reflective detailing for improved visibility during night runs. It comes in three colourways, black, navy, and white, but opt for the last option if you want to help reflect the sun off your head and keep you even cooler.

Adidas Superlite Hat. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Superlite Hat (US$22)

Adidas’s range of women’s caps have been designed specifically to fit a woman’s head shape for superior comfort. The Superlite Hat is perfect for outdoor runs and training thanks to the addition of mesh inserts for extra breathability, a moisture-wicking sweat band, and an undervisor designed to prevent a distracting glare from the sun.

Lululemon Baller Hat Run Ponytail. — Picture courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Baller Hat Run Ponytail (US$38)

Lululemon’s Baller Hat Run Ponytail has been specially designed for long-haired runners, with an extra large opening at the back to comfortably fit your ponytail. The caps also features adjustable straps for a custom fit and a sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric.

Under Armour Microthread Twist Renegade Cap. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Microthread Twist Renegade Cap (US$25)

Thanks to its special microthread fabric, Under Armour’s Microthread Twist Renegade Cap offers excellent breathability to help keep you cool in the heat, while anti-odor technology will keep you smelling fresh even if you do work up a sweat. — AFP-Relaxnews