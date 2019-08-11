Get the summer look: Five ways to wear tie-dye like a fashion icon

Top model Alessandra Ambrosio elevates the tie-dye trend. — Picture courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio / Instagram

AUGUST 11 — 1990s fashion might be making its comeback en masse this season, but a very ‘70s-pattern is also attracting favour from fashion addicts, with tie-dye featuring in outfits ranging from rocker chic to romantic elegance to streetwear by the world’s top models. All in all, it is truly the print of choice for the summer of 2019, as demonstrated by Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver and Vittoria Ceretti on social media. Groovy!

Alessandra Ambrosio’s star-spangled spectacular

The Brazilian top model chose a retro-inspired getup to pay homage to the US of A on July 4. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel went for casual yet sexy with a cleavage-baring, blue and white tie-dye shirt twist and a red bandana, celebrating the Land of the Free in style.

Josephine Skriver’s street-but-sweet swagger

As always, Skriver plays it cool and casual when off-duty. The Danish beauty went for a turquoise, purple and white tie-dye sweatshirt, paired with denim shorts. White sneakers are complemented by a pop of tie-dye with blue-hued socks.

Easy-breezy like Vittoria Ceretti

When on vacation, Italian top model Vittoria Ceretti goes for a no-fuss-no-muss style with an upgrade on old standbys, like the strappy dress she wore while taking in the sun in her native country. The pretty and classic little number might have gone unnoticed if it wasn’t for its pink, orange and salmon-coloured tie-dye print. The perfect get up for lazing around on summer days.

Hailey Bieber’s sexy, colourful high-low Look

American top model Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — might be a bit of a wallflower on social media, but when she shows up, she shows up in cutting-edge style, as demonstrated by yet another one of her tie dye ensembles. A loose-fitting sweatshirt, a smorgasbord of red, yellow, blue and white, is paired with sky-high ankle-tie sandals that highlight her vertiginous stems.

Wet and wild, like Behati Prinsloo

The top model sees life with rose-coloured glasses, and she isn’t shy to share her joy with her followers. Unlike some of her sweatshirt-donning acolytes, the Namibian beauty makes her tie-dye sportswear statement via swimwear. Her all-pink, feminine-bordering-on-ultra-girly version of the trend is a more subdued affair, a gateway for those who are still just dipping their toes in the tie-dye craze. — AFP Relaxnews