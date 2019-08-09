Muslim man’s day out with pals and two uninvited furry friends receives praise on social media

The two strays enjoying the BBQ chicken given by Tarmizi Adnan and his friends at Port Dickson recently. — Facebook/ Tarmizi Adnan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A Muslim's man kind gesture of sharing food with two strays has won him praises on social media.

Tarmizi Adnan had posted on his Facebook recently that he was having a barbecue session with friends at Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan when two stray dogs approached the party.

While some may not be as welcoming, he shared that the dogs understood his instructions when he told them to sit.

“So I decided to share some of our BBQ chicken with them,” he wrote.

“As a Muslim, we can't touch them but we still can love them.”

The strays waited patiently to be fed and obeyed instructions to sit. — Facebook/ Tarmizi Adnan

The post, which received over 8,000 reactions, and has been shared more than 5,600 times.

Many responded positively as the post made its rounds, and while commentators thanked Tarmizi for loving the dogs, he simply pointed out that there was no reason not to love them.