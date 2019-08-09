After AirAsia protest, Firefly swoops in to offer passengers RM23 off for bookings

The Malaysia Airlines subsidiary is known for its cheeky advertisements. — Picture courtesy of Firefly Airlines

PETALING JAYA, August 9 — Firefly Airlines is offering holidaymakers and jet setters RM23 off for bookings made via its website in a tongue-in-cheek ad that takes a swipe at budget carrier, AirAsia.

The announcement, comes a day after budget carrier AirAsia announced it will start collecting the RM73 Passenger Service Charge (PSC) levy by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The Tony Fernandes-founded airline previously only collected RM50 from passengers but said it will bill the additional RM23 “under strong protest” citing inferior facilities to KLIA.

In line with Firefly’s penchant for witty advertisements, this time proved to be no different.

“Why protest? Just enjoy great fares RM23 off,” the cheeky ad read.

Next to a female flight attendant clad in the carrier’s signature orange uniform, the ad also included the message, “Because we don’t like ticking you off.”

The four-day promotion begins today and will end August 12 for travel period from October 1, 2019 until October 24, 2020.

A fan of humorous advertisements, the airlines also listed down 23 reasons for people to fly, enticing prospective passengers with the convenience of flying out of Subang airport to its new “super-sized” samosas.

“We want the market to enjoy the best which is Firefly and as people are key to us, we want them to enjoy the best deals and book in advance with us,” Firefly Airlines vice president of marketing and communications Izra Izzuddin said in a press statement today.

“Firefly is always current and updated with whatever that we do, so our team is always on the go to react to market situations fast to ensure we are constantly in people’s mind.”